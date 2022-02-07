CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man has died after police say he was shot in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the 5900 block of Bennington Street.

Police say the man was shot once in the head.

He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he later died.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

