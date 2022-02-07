KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A Sunday afternoon fire that killed a woman and a 9-year-old girl in Little Creek is under investigation, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office. This happened Sunday around noon in the 300 block of Main Street.
READ MORE: 2 Injured During Apartment Fire In City's Holmesburg Section, Officials Say
According to officials, the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company got to the two-story home first, finding flames shooting out of the home and five people trapped inside. Crews rescued all the victims, who went to a local hospital.
A 9-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman died from their injuries. The three remaining victims are all in critical condition, with two expected to be transferred to a hospital in Upland, Pennsylvania.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Man Shot, Killed During Attempted Carjacking In Rhawnhurst
Damage was estimated at around $100,000.
Delaware State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are helping state fire officials with the investigation.MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Killed In Cobbs Creek Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say
State fire investigators, along with the Delaware State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are working on the investigation into this fire. The investigation is ongoing and active at this time.