PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A major music venue in the City of Brotherly Love comes back to life. And the reopening ceremony had folks lined up around the block.
Cheers all around as the Forrest Theatre marquee on Chestnut Street lit up.
It's the first time the box office started selling tickets since 2020.
The first 100 customers in line got a chance to buy $7 tickets to see "Oklahoma!" and free barbeque to boot.
That production debuts on March 8 and runs through the 20.