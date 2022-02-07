PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say three suspects kidnapped a man and forced him to withdraw money from banks while his family was held hostage throughout the weekend.
Police say the ordeal began Friday on the 4600 block of Decatur Street in Holmesburg.READ MORE: Court Rules Perkiomen Valley School District Must Require Masks After Parents Sue
It all ended when the suspects released the 45-year-old victim on Sunday night.
Police say they are looking for the suspects. They are believed to be members of a criminal gang. according to police.READ MORE: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Shares Concerns After Several High-Profile Crimes Involving Juveniles Over Weekend
“The one victim was tortured by the criminal actors during the course of this ordeal that took place through Friday and Sunday,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jack Ryan said.
The victim suffered minor injuries during the kidnapping.MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Man Shot In Head, Killed In Lawncrest, Philadelphia Police Say
He was treated at the hospital and released.