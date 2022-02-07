WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Governor John Carney announced Monday the state’s universal indoor mask mandate will be lifted Friday at 11 a.m. Gov. Carney signed a revision to the state of emergency order Monday morning.
In the same update, Gov. Carney “temporarily extended” the state’s school mask requirement, the governor’s office said. That mask requirement will expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 31.
The governor’s office said the extension will give parents time to get their children vaccinated, as well as allow districts time to work on their own policies.
You can read Gov. Carney’s revisions here.