MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A federal court has ordered Perkiomen Valley Schools to require masking in schools for now. This comes after the parents of three children sued.
They said their children have health issues or disabilities and the school district's optional masking policy prevented their children from getting in-person education and health services.
The ruling comes as neighboring New Jersey will lift its statewide mask mandate in schools on March 7.
In Delaware, Gov. John Carney announced the state's universal indoor mask mandate will end this Friday.
However, Carney “temporarily extended” the state’s school mask requirement. That requirement will expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 31.