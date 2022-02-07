PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the rumor mill is starting to heat up as we inch closer to the day several teams across the association could make season-altering trades. Will the Sixers finally trade their disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons?

Or will president of basketball operations Daryl Morey stand firm and hold onto Simmons for another player during the offseason?

Below, CBS3 put together of list of teams the Sixers could trade Simmons to before the deadline.

Brooklyn Nets

It’s no secret that Morey wants to bring James Harden to Philadelphia. He was almost successful last season before the former MVP got sent to Brooklyn.

Fast forward one year and Morey finds himself in a similar situation: trying to acquire Harden in exchange for Simmons. And there’s a real chance it could happen.

Last week, a big domino in the Harden-to-Philly situation fell when The Athletic reported that the Nets are now open to discussing a deal that would send Harden to the Sixers.

Recently, reports have said that Harden is frustrated on the Nets. He apparently isn’t a fan of the organization, head coach Steve Nash’s rotations, and the fact that Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been a part-time player this season due to his vaccination status.

Ever-important behind Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons trade talks, James Harden has recently told several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his growing interest to explore other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer. More at @BR_NBA: https://t.co/zy5dEwPSfP — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 25, 2022

Plus, this all comes after Harden declined to sign a contract extension with Brooklyn before the season.

Brooklyn will most likely ask for players like Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle to sweeten the package headlined by Simmons, but Morey probably won’t jump at the trade. He’ll most likely try to hold onto Maxey due to the potential he’s displayed this season, but everyone else besides Embiid should be on the table for the Sixers in a deal that could land Harden.

If a deal doesn’t happen between the Nets and Sixers at the deadline, a sign-and-trade involving Harden is possible during the offseason. Harden has a player option at the end of the year and is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Sixers could threaten to sign Harden during free agency if he declines his player option, but they would have to clear massive amounts of cap space.

Time will tell if a deal between the Sixers and Nets happens.

But Morey should be trying to do everything he can in order to pair Harden with Joel Embiid before the deadline so he doesn’t punt another MVP-level season from the big fella.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have reportedly been one of the most engaged teams with the Sixers in regards to Simmons as the trade deadline looms.

According to The Athletic, the Sixers and Hawks have discussed a deal that would potentially send John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and draft compensation to Philadelphia.

Collins and Bogdanovic would certainly help out the Sixers this season, but pairing Collins and Tobias Harris would be a clunky fit for the Sixers.

The Sixers have tried to attach Harris to a Simmons deal, but the Hawks then reportedly became uninterested.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have reportedly remained in conversations for Simmons, but are unwilling to meet Philadelphia’s demand for high draft picks.

Minnesota has apparently been open to to discuss a package with Simmons and Harris, but their offers haven’t enticed the Sixers.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards would fit in very nicely alongside Embiid, Maxey, and Harris, but Minnesota has been reluctant throw him in any trade talks.

Sacramento Kings

For a while, it seemed like Simmons was going to end up in Sacramento. But the Kings have reportedly moved on from the Simmons sweepstakes.

Things can change pretty quickly, so maybe the Kings will get back in the picture this week.

Kings guards Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox could be moved in a Simmons deal. They also have solid role players like Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield that would benefit the Sixers.

But the Sixers are reportedly not interested in Fox, which makes sense given Maxey’s growth this year. The two have similar games and would get hunted defensively if they ever shared the court together.

Not the first to report this, but can confirm that the #Sixers are not interested in De'Aaron Fox as the central return piece in a Ben Simmons trade, per a league source. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) January 14, 2022

Washington Wizards

It’s unlikely that Bradley Beal will be dealt before the trade deadline, and it’s no secret that the Sixers have been interested in acquiring him. But the situation with Beal in Washington is complicated.

The Wizards reportedly aren’t seriously considering trading Beal. He also remains conflicted on whether he wants to stay in Washington or explore other options like requesting a trade.

Beal has a player option and could become an unrestricted free agent after this year, so he could walk for nothing. If the Sixers were able to clear cap space, they could threaten to sign him.

Beal is on a shortlist of players that the Sixers would trade the Sixers for, according to The Athletic, but the Sixers haven’t been willing to include Maxey or Thybulle in any deals.

Morey and company will be keeping an eye on the Beal situation, especially if they aren’t able to land Harden.

Portland Trail Blazers

Early in the Simmons saga, Portland seemed like the team that was most likely to trade for him. But Morey and the Blazers couldn’t come to an agreement.

Portland wanted Simmons so they could pair him with Damian Lillard, who nearly requested a trade last summer. But the offer didn’t do much for the Sixers. They would’ve reportedly landed CJ McCollum, a first-round pick, and a young player like Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons.

Now at the midpoint of the season, Lillard recently had abdominal surgery and the Blazers haven’t really been mentioned in Simmons sweepstakes as of late.

But, as the offseason looms, the Sixers will be keeping tabs on what’s going on in Portland.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are currently fighting for a spot in a play-in game to make the playoffs, but there’s been no indication as of late that they will blow up their roster.

Back in November, Boston reportedly engaged in conversations with the Sixers in a deal revolving around Simmons, Things between Boston and Philly have seemed to cool off as of late.

Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown would have to be included in a deal to make the money work. The deal would help both teams.

But, it looks like Boston is going to continue to let its young core of Brown and Jayson Tatum try to work things out.

Brown would provide the Sixers with a much-needed wing that can score in multiple ways and find his own shot.

If the Celtics spiral this season and get knocked out in the play-in game, maybe they would be willing to make a deal during the offseason. The Sixers would certainly be interested if they’re not able to move Simmons by the deadline.