PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is critically injured after a two-car crash threw her from the vehicle, according to Philadelphia police. This happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on West Girard Avenue near North 41st Street.
According to the department, a white 2020 Land Rover was going east on Girard Avenue when it hit the passenger side of a 2016 Chrysler. Authorities said the Land Rover was speeding at the time of the crash.
The passenger of the Land Rover was ejected from the car. She is currently listed in critical condition.
Charges are pending.