PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police with SEPTA Transit is searching for a suspect in three robberies at multiple stations Saturday. Authorities said the spree started around 2 p.m. in the area connecting the City Hall and 15th Street Stations.
That’s where the suspect held someone at gunpoint and asked for money. A similar incident happened at 9 p.m. at 30th Street Station.
Police said there was a third incident at 30th Street MFL Station. Authorities said two people were held at gunpoint and forced to use an ATM. The gunman ran off after.
Anyone with information should call (215) 580-8111.