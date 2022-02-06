PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 3-year-old is in the hospital after Philadelphia police say they were shot while two tow truck drivers argued in Port Richmond. This all played out around 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Aramingo Avenue.
According to police, two tow truck drivers got into an argument in the Jiffy Lube parking lot. One of those drivers went back to his truck, got a gun, and fired in the director of the other tow truck.READ MORE: Family, Friends Hold Candlelight Vigil For Bridgeton Man Jonathan Morris Jr.: 'He Was Our Gentle Giant'
The 3-year-old victim was inside and was struck in the leg. They are currently in stable condition.
“Inside the truck was a 3-year-old child,” Captain John Walker said, adding, “Tow truck fled the scene, went to Episcopal Hospital, initially, and the [child] was transferred over to St Chris Hospital.”READ MORE: Man Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection To Death Of Man, Dog Inside Evesham Township Apartment Complex
Authorities said the area is known for drag racing, which leads to tow truck drivers staying near the Jiffy Lube in waiting.
Investigators are looking for surveillance video to locate the shooter.MORE NEWS: Man Wanted For Multiple Armed Carjackings Taken Into Custody In North Philadelphia, Police Say
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here