PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After what has seemed like an extended stretch of extreme cold weather, the Philadelphia region will start the work week with seasonable temperatures in the 40’s.

This week, the jet stream overhead will flatten more as it travels from west to east, effectively cutting off the frequent pushes of extreme cold from Canada. Temperatures will finally begin to rise above average every day next week starting near 40 on Monday and flirting with 50 by Thursday. Friday and Saturday also look warmer than average in the mid and upper 40’s.

Sunshine will also be abundant for the week ahead except for Monday when a coastal storm skirts past our area to the east.

As that storm approaches from the south tonight clouds will thicken and early Monday morning spotty rain and snow showers will develop. Patchy freezing drizzle is also possible.

Precipitation will mainly fall from the I-95 corridor and eastward. As temperatures rise above freezing any showers will be in the form of rain with more frequent rain showers possible late in the day and throughout the evening.

Skies will clear quickly by Tuesday morning as another ridge of high pressure arrives with sunny skies.