PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot while attending a sweet 16 birthday party in Philadelphia’s Tioga section early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting occurred at 12:03 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Ontario Street.
Police say the 17-year-old was a guest at the party. He was shot one time in the left lower back. He was transported to Temple Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.
No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, according to police.
