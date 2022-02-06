PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenage girl has been left with a non-life-threatening injury after two groups of teenagers got into a fight on the platform at the Market Frankford Line’s 8th and Market stop in Center City on Sunday night, according to a SEPTA spokesperson. Officials say the girl either fell or was pushed onto the tracks during the fight.
It’s unclear if she was pushed or fell, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.
Power was cut immediately and she made it out from the tracks safely. She suffered an injury to her side.
Officials say several arrests have been made.