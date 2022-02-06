Philadelphia Police Investigating Vandalism In Point Breeze After Suspects Cut Down 3 Trees With Chainsaws

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bizarre case of vandalism occurred in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section early Sunday morning. Neighbors called Philadelphia Police to investigate after at least three trees were cut down in the middle of the night.
The act was caught on a Ring camera.
‘IT FEELS TARGETED, IT’S A LITTLE UNNERVING’
Neighbors in Point Breeze called Philadelphia Police after two men took a chainsaw and chopped down three trees in front of their homes overnight. It happened at 2:06 a.m.. Police want to hear from you if you have info. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/N52OZujcjq
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 6, 2022
The pair used chainsaws just after 2 a.m. and left quite the mess.
Detectives are now investigating.