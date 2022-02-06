Philadelphia Police Investigating Vandalism In Point Breeze After Suspects Cut Down 3 Trees With Chainsaws

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News, Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bizarre case of vandalism occurred in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section early Sunday morning. Neighbors called Philadelphia Police to investigate after at least three trees were cut down in the middle of the night.

The act was caught on a Ring camera.

The pair used chainsaws just after 2 a.m. and left quite the mess.

Detectives are now investigating.