Man Wanted For Multiple Armed Carjackings Taken Into Custody In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man wanted for multiple armed carjackings was taken into custody in North Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on the 1200 block of Wallace Street.
The 18-year-old man was in a car that got pulled over at Broad and Wallace Streets, but then bailed from the vehicle during the stop, according to officials. Police then pursued the man on foot as he ran into a property on Wallace Street.Family, Friends Hold Candlelight Vigil For Bridgeton Man Jonathan Morris Jr.: 'He Was Our Gentle Giant'
Three other men were detained that exited the property.READ MORE: Man Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection To Death Of Man, Dog Inside Evesham Township Apartment Complex
Police initially declared a barricade, but the wanted 18-year-old man was eventually taken into custody fairly quickly, police say.
SWAT is currently clearing the property.MORE NEWS: Car Crash Leads To Several Homes Losing Power In Haverford Township, Delaware County
There are no injuries at this time.