PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence has claimed another life in Philadelphia. Officers are investigating a deadly shooting near the city’s Tioga neighborhood.
Police say a man was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. Saturday, and it comes as Philadelphia’s homicide rate grows.READ MORE: New Video Shows 2 Vehicles In Northeast Philadelphia Catch Fire Overnight
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on West Toronto and North Carlisle Streets.
Police say the man was shot three times.
This is at least the 47th homicide in the city in 2022, which is down 12% from this time last year, which was the deadliest year on record.READ MORE: South Jersey Pet Adoption Center Waiving Fees On Dozens Of Cats, Dogs This Weekend To Celebrate Valentine's Day
President Joe Biden spoke about violence in American cities earlier this week.
“In the town north of me, Philadelphia, and my much smaller town of Wilmington, Delaware, Washington, D.C., 64 children injured by gun violence so far this year, 26 killed. Enough is enough,” Biden said.
No arrests have been made.
Polices ay no weapons were recovered, either.
The investigation remains ongoing.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Fire Fighters Union President, City At Odds Over Fire Department Staffing
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.