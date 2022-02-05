PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence has claimed another life in Philadelphia. Officers are investigating a deadly shooting near the city’s Tioga neighborhood.

Police say a man was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. Saturday, and it comes as Philadelphia’s homicide rate grows.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on West Toronto and North Carlisle Streets.

Police say the man was shot three times.

This is at least the 47th homicide in the city in 2022, which is down 12% from this time last year, which was the deadliest year on record.

President Joe Biden spoke about violence in American cities earlier this week.

“In the town north of me, Philadelphia, and my much smaller town of Wilmington, Delaware, Washington, D.C., 64 children injured by gun violence so far this year, 26 killed. Enough is enough,” Biden said.

No arrests have been made.

Polices ay no weapons were recovered, either.

The investigation remains ongoing.

