Family, Friends Hold Candlelight Vigil For Bridgeton Man Jonathan Morris Jr.

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night in South Jersey for 23-year-old Jonathan Morris Jr. He was found dead last week after his abandoned car was discovered in Mercer County.
Friends and family of Morris went on an extensive search last weekend, looking for any signs of him after his car was found abandoned in Hopewell the Friday he was reported missing.
On Monday, their worst fears were realized when New Jersey State Police found Morris’ body buried in the snow about 15 feet off Archie Platt Road, the same place his car was found.
An acquaintance of Morris from Bridgeton High School, 21-year-old Miguel Perez, is accused of shooting Morris and dumping his body.
Those closest to Morris are still trying to understand why it happened.
Perez was arrested at his home, where police found a stolen handgun. He's been charged with first-degree murder.
Morris’ funeral is planned for Feb. 12.