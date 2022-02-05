TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices shot up across the nation and also rose again in New Jersey as crude oil prices increased amid what analysts called uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44, up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.57 a gallon a year ago at this time.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot Three Times In North Philadelphia Overnight, Police Say
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.42, up seven cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.44 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.READ MORE: New Video Shows 2 Vehicles In Northeast Philadelphia Catch Fire Overnight
Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been pushing crude oil prices higher “almost daily.”MORE NEWS: South Jersey Pet Adoption Center Waiving Fees On Dozens Of Cats, Dogs This Weekend To Celebrate Valentine's Day
(©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)