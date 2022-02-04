CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester County, Exton Square Mall, Local News

EXTON, Pa. (CBS) — A trio made a grab and run at a Chester County Mall this week. Now, West Whiteland Township Police hope you can help identify them.

West White Township Police Searching For 3 Suspects Accused Of Stealing Merchandise From Exton Square Mall

Cell phone video shows the shoplifting from Macy’s at the Exton Square Mall.

READ MORE: Black History Month: 2 Students Create First Black Empowerment Publication At Central High School

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police Searching For Suspected Bank Thieves In Bucks County

Investigators are looking for three people accused of stealing roughly $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Police say they drove off in two cars.

MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Attempted Abduction in Mullica Township, Atlantic County

If you have any information, please call West Whiteland Township Police.