EXTON, Pa. (CBS) — A trio made a grab and run at a Chester County Mall this week. Now, West Whiteland Township Police hope you can help identify them.
Cell phone video shows the shoplifting from Macy's at the Exton Square Mall.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators are looking for three people accused of stealing roughly $2,000 worth of merchandise.
Police say they drove off in two cars.
If you have any information, please call West Whiteland Township Police.