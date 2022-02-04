Upper Darby Police Searching For Suspects Who Allegedly Robbed 2 Different Wawa Stores

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for robbing two different Wawa stores in Delaware County. The two suspects entered the Wawa store on State Road and Park Avenue armed with handguns and demanded cash on Jan. 29 at 4:48 a.m., according to police.
The second store they hit was on West Chester Pike and Park Avenue. On Feb. 1 at 4:44 a.m., the two men entered the store, implied they had weapons, and fled with cash, according to officials.
Police say one of the suspects was wearing a distinct Hilfiger jacket.
If you have any information about the suspects, call 610-734-7693.