SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Monroe County are searching for a man who stole an ailing bobcat from an animal farm in Smithfield Township. It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police say a man entered the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm through an unlocked main entrance Friday morning and stole a 22-year-old North American female bobcat named Blanch.

Blanch has known medical issues, according to police.

🚨Theft of a BOBCAT🚨 Anyone with information on the identity of the male in the below pictures ⤵️ is encouraged to contact PSP Stroudsburg immediately!@wbrewyou @WNEP @FOX56WOLF @69News @PoconoRecord pic.twitter.com/T1f3U17xeI — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) February 4, 2022

The man then left the business with the bobcat, according to police, and physically struggled with it in the parking lot before he left the scene.

Police described the man as having shoulder-length brown hair, wearing a tan coat with blue jeans and black dress shoes. He also had a silver metal cross necklace. He may have an eastern European accent as his voice was captured on the business’ Ring camera, police say.

He was driving a red Hyundai Elantra with unknown registration.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Pennsylvania State Police’s Stroudsburg barrack at 570-619-6480.