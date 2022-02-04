PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Berks, Northampton, Lehigh, and Lancaster counties due to overnight freezing rain and ice chances on Friday. Between .1 and .4 inches of ice can be expected for these areas Friday morning.

The advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. on Friday. The same advisory will be in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties as well.

The Poconos are also under a winter storm watch into Friday afternoon due to heavy icing.

Periods of heavy rain possible Thursday night. There will be a transition to a wintry mix Friday, perhaps around midday in Philadelphia as arctic air blasts in.

The highest potential for sleet or freezing rain accumulation is for the suburbs. We could see some minor amounts of icing in Philly, which would make for slick travel conditions.

We should prepare for a rapid temperature drop Friday; temperatures will start near 50 degrees and crash into the 30’s by midday.

CBS3’s Kate Bilo contributed to this report.

Get the latest weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here.

You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!