PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a third of the country is getting pummeled with yet another major winter storm on Friday, and flights in and out of Philly are being impacted. The delays and cancellations are piling up at Philadelphia International Airport.

The departure boards are flashing the latest updates. As of Friday morning, there were almost 80 cancellations at Philly International.

But at airports across the country though, there are already more than 2,500 cancellations.

This winter storm is a big one. It’s impacting more than a third of the entire country, stretching 2,300 miles from Texas to Maine.

In Texas, the governor is calling this storm one of the most significant icing events in the state in decades. Icy power lines and fallen tree limbs knocked out electricity to thousands.

Freezing snow made travel treacherous. Snowplows were out in full force on roads all across the midwest.

Meantime, thousands of flights across the country’s mid-section were canceled, too.

Tough day of travel ahead for many as a big winter storm impacts a third of the country. We’re live at @PHLAirport with a look at the delays and cancellations. See you soon on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/fBS91xCbFC — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) February 4, 2022

Workers at Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport spent the day clearing runways and de-icing planes. And many grounded travelers were left scrambling to figure out a backup plan.

The tried and true advice applies Friday. Make sure to check your flight status with your airline before leaving home.

There’s nothing like getting stuck at the airport with nowhere to go.