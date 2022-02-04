Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspects In Connection To Fatal New Year's Day Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Surveillance video has been released of a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on New Year’s Day in North Philadelphia. Police say the suspects went to a car and got handguns.
One man was killed, two women were also shot.READ MORE: Joseph Garcia Arrested, Charged In Connection To Fatal Upper Chichester Hit-And-Run
The shooting happened after an argument at a club on Luray Street.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Invests $246 Million Into Port Of Philadelphia
Police are searching for two suspects and two women who were with them, as well as a person of interest.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh District Attorneys Lose Round In Opioid Settlement Suit
There is a $20,000 reward in this case.