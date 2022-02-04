Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspects In Connection To Fatal New Year's Day Shooting

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Surveillance video has been released of a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on New Year’s Day in North Philadelphia. Police say the suspects went to a car and got handguns.

One man was killed, two women were also shot.

The shooting happened after an argument at a club on Luray Street.

Police are searching for two suspects and two women who were with them, as well as a person of interest.

There is a $20,000 reward in this case.