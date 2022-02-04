CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — People in the city of Camden will now have another tool in the fight against COVID-19. The mayor and a Camden County commissioner spent their day distributing KN95 masks.

Mayor Vic Carstarphen and Commissioner Al Dyer spent the morning at the Urban Women’s Center, handing out boxes of KN95 masks to families in the city.

More than 70,000 masks were donated by Cooper University Health. It’s all in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases at bay.

Masks were also handed out at different senior centers in the area.

The mayor says getting these higher-quality face masks into the hands of people in the community will go a long way.

“One way to fight against COVID-19 is wearing your mask along with having good, quality separation amongst folks in particular environments. But it’s big. Some people don’t have access to getting the masks that they need,” Carstarphen said.

Those who didn’t receive any masks but would like one can call Camden City Hall to pick up a box.

Carstarphen says when the weather gets nicer they plan to start knocking on doors to distribute boxes of the higher grade masks to the community.