PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accused teenage carjacker allegedly pulled out a gun as officers tried to arrest him in South Philadelphia Wednesday night. That led to one officer pulling out his gun and firing.

It all stemmed from a carjacking that happened Tuesday. Police say they found the car, along with a 17-year-old standing next to it.

Police chased an armed carjacking suspect through South Philly Wednesday night. Drivers watched in disbelief.

It all started when police spotted a stolen vehicle and a 17-year-old standing right next to it on the 1400 block of Reid Street.

When police approached the teen, he took off running across Broad and down Dickerson. Not long after, police caught up to him.

“During that scuffle, the offender produced a handgun and raised it in the direction of this task force officer. The task force officer raised his firearm and fired one shot, which did not strike the suspect, and then was able to get the weapon away from him and make the arrest,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Blaize Coggin was in his car when the shot went off.

“I made sure to lock them after I heard the gunshot and I kind of sped up because I didn’t want to catch any ricochets or anything. All the cars around me all sped up real quick,” Coggin said.

This recent carjacking arrest comes on the same day as the city’s biweekly anti-violence meeting, where carjackings were of high concern.

“We all know this is an issue that’s been happening throughout the city and we have folks out there — in this case a 17-year-old child that has no business to have a handgun in their possession and looked like they were willing to use it,” Gripp said.

Police say if you ever find yourself in a dangerous carjacking, “the most important thing is if someone produces a weapon and tried to take your vehicle from them, unless you can absolutely avoid doing so, just let them have it. Your vehicle can be replaced, obviously, your life cannot.”

Police have not released the man’s name at this time. No one was injured.