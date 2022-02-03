PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA will celebrate Black History Month by honoring civil rights icon Rosa Parks in what the transportation authority says is an employee-driven initiative. SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie Richards will lead the unveiling.
- What: SEPTA to reveal Route 38 bus seat permanently reserved for Rosa Parks
- When: Monday, Feb. 3
- Time: 1 p.m.
