PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released new video of the suspect in a North Philadelphia shooting that injured at Rite Aid security guard. The shooting happened Tuesday night.
According to the department, the guard and suspect had a dispute inside the store. The suspect wore a Florida Marlins hat with a patch on the side. He was dressed in all black with gray sneakers.
He entered the store with a woman. Police said they were causing some problems. A security guard asked them to leave.
Two security guards walked the individuals out of the store and followed them to the back of an AMC Movie Theater parking lot, where the man ultimately ended up shooting one of the security guards in the foot before taking off.
The security guard is currently at a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS (8477).