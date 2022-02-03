BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A contractor is facing theft by deception charges after Burlington County prosecutors say he took a down payment for a construction project — but didn’t do any work at all. Richard Smith Jr., 51, of Riverton, is charged with attempted theft by deception, theft by deception, and misapplication of entrusted property.
According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, the investigation began when a Riverton resident went to local authorities and said Smith took two payments for work but never started construction. Smith, who owns Beyond Renovations LLC, took around $74,488 from the victim.
Investigators discovered that Smith used the money to go to Atlantic City and gamble. He also bought a new vehicle, a boat, and a fake Rolex.
Once he got the money, Smith reportedly changed the name of his business to ARB Builder’s Group and started taking deposits from new customers.
Smith is being held in the Burlington County jail in Mount Holly.
Those who believe they’re also victims should call. 856-829-1212.