PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three men after they broke into a home in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood, forcing one victim to fight and chase a suspect down the street. This all played out early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of South 20th Street.
According to police, officers got a call around 12:52 a.m. about a home invasion robbery; three armed suspects forced their way into the home. Officers said three people were inside the home.
One of the victims wrestled with a suspect and took his gun. He chased him south on 20th Street away from the home.
When police arrived, the victim told authorities the other two suspects could still be inside. Officers declared a barricade around 1:06 a.m., which resolved less than 20 minutes later. All the suspects ran from the area, leaving a gun behind.
Authorities said the suspects took $100.
There have been no arrests.