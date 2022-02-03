PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A winter weather advisory will be issued Friday morning for Berks, Northampton, and Lehigh Counties due to overnight freezing rain and ice chances. Between .1 and .4 inches of ice can be expected for these areas Friday morning.
The Poconos are also under a winter storm watch into Friday afternoon due to heavy icing.READ MORE: Civilians Reported Dead After US Conducts Counterterrorism Raid In Syria
Periods of heavy rain possible Thursday night. There will be a transition to a wintry mix Friday, perhaps around midday in Philadelphia as arctic air blasts in.
The highest potential for sleet or freezing rain accumulation is for the suburbs. We could see some minor amounts of icing in Philly, which would make for slick travel conditions.Teen Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Chase, Shots Fired In South Philadelphia: Police
We should prepare for a rapid temperature drop Friday; temperatures will start near 50 degrees and crash into the 30’s by midday.
CBS3’s Kate Bilo contributed to this report.
Get the latest weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here.MORE NEWS: Head-On Crash In Gloucester Sends 1 To Hospital, Fire Officials Say
You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!