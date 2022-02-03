PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s blood shortage is getting worse, and blood banks need help. State health officials gave an update on the shortage Thursday at the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank in Hummelstown, Dauphin County.
Officials said the number of regular donors has decreased dramatically. The Central Pennsylvania bank has had less than half of its regular number of donors for the last two months.READ MORE: SEPTA To Honor Rosa Parks With Reserved Seat On Route 38 Bus
The president and CEO of the blood bank, Patrick Bradley, says it has only been able to provide hospitals with 70% of the blood supplies they’ve requested.READ MORE: Crews Place Fire Under Control At Ambler Auto Shop, Officials Say
“We need 75,000 donations per year and that’s just in our region,” he said. “We service 21 hospitals and we’re busy.”
Bradley pointed out earlier December and January were some of the worst for blood donations.MORE NEWS: Northampton County Collision Between Tractor-Trailer And Train Sends 1 To Hospital, Dumps Yogurt In Creek
If you’re interested in donating blood, click here to schedule a donation with the American Red Cross.