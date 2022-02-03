NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a collision between a tractor-trailer carrying yogurt and a train Thursday morning. This happened on Route 512 in East Allen Township.
According to troopers, the collision happened around 9:29 a.m. and injured the driver of the tractor-trailer. They are in the hospital with serious injuries.
The contents of the trailer, goat milk yogurt, did spill into the Monocacy Creek.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.