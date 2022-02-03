MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Crews in Ambler are battling a three-alarm fire at a Main Street auto shop. The fire was declared a three-alarm around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.
Details are limited at this time, but CBS3 has confirmed the building houses Ebner’s Auto Inc. One person has been transported to a local hospital.
READ MORE: Burlington County Contractor Gambled Away Deposits For Unfulfilled Projects: Prosecutors
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in a auto shop in Ambler. Cause of the fire is unknown. Heavy smoke is blanketing the area @SEPTA service on the Landsdale/Doylestown Line is disrupted @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/IcORkvDFD4
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) February 3, 2022
Surrounding buildings have been evacuated.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: SEPTA To Honor Rosa Parks With Reserved Seat On Route 38 Bus
According to SEPTA, service is suspended between Fort Washington and Doylestown Stations due to the fire. There are also road closures.MORE NEWS: Victim Fights Back, Chases Home Invasion Suspect During Point Breeze Robbery: Police
Stay tuned for more updates during Eyewitness News at Noon.