By CBS3 Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Crews in Ambler are battling a three-alarm fire at a Main Street auto shop. The fire was declared a three-alarm around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.

Details are limited at this time, but CBS3 has confirmed the building houses Ebner’s Auto Inc. One person has been transported to a local hospital.

Surrounding buildings have been evacuated.

According to SEPTA, service is suspended between Fort Washington and Doylestown Stations due to the fire. There are also road closures.

Stay tuned for more updates during Eyewitness News at Noon.