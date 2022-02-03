PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is reportedly back in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars will hire Pederson as their next coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is being hired as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, source tells ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2022
Pederson was fired by the Eagles in January 2021 after five seasons, but the only coach to lead the Birds to a Super Bowl title didn’t have to wait long to get another NFL head coaching job — just one season.READ MORE: Philadelphia Launches 'Narcan Near Me' Towers To Combat Overdoses
The 54-year-old will replace Urban Meyer as Jacksonville’s head coach. The Jaguars fired Meyer in December after one miserable season filled with several controversies.READ MORE: President Biden Announces Steps To Crack Down On Illegal Guns In Philadelphia, US
Pederson was the first coaching candidate Jacksonville interviewed after Meyer was fired.MORE NEWS: RiceVan Helping Provide Afghan Evacuees In Philadelphia Taste Of Home
The Birds won’t have to wait long to face their former head coach. Pederson and the Jaguars will make a trip to Lincoln Financial Field sometime in the 2022 season.