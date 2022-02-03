PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 vaccination cards and N95 masks were stolen from a storage room at a Center City vaccination clinic, Philadelphia police said Thursday night.
Police said the complaint was made on Tuesday by the senior director for the clinic at Penn Medicine’s Hall-Mercer Community Mental Health Center located on the 200 block of South 8th Street.READ MORE: Atilis Gym Owner Ian Smith Running For Congress After Making Headlines Defying COVID Lockdown
According to police, there were no signs of forced entry into the storage room, and it’s unknown exactly how many vaccination cards and masks were taken.READ MORE: Philadelphia Man Opens Up About Struggle With Depression To Add To Conversation About Mental Health In Black Community
All staff at the hospital have access to the room, police said.
Penn Medicine said in a statement, “Safety and security are top priorities in all of our facilities. When this issue was discovered, we promptly reported it to the Philadelphia police and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.”MORE NEWS: South Jersey Contractor Richard Smith Accused Of Ripping Off Homeowners, Never Completing Work
The investigation remains active and ongoing.