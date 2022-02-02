PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has nominated 17 stars of country, pop, rock, and hip-hop for the class of 2022. Many of the names are first-time nominees.
Here is the full list:
- Kate Bush
- Carly Simon
- Lionel Richie
- Eurythmics
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Devo
- Beck
- Rage Against The Machine
- MC5
- New York Dolls
- Dionne Warwick
- Duran Duran
- Dolly Parton
- Judas Priest
- Fela Kuti
- Pat Benatar
- Eminem
This year's class will be announced in May.
Meanwhile, fans can vote for their top five artists.
Click here to submit your fan vote. You can see the leaderboard here.