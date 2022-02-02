PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia School District is changing its mask policy, saying cloth masks don’t offer enough protection against the coronavirus. Students and staff will now be required to wear a 3-ply, N95, KN95 or KF94 mask.
Anyone who continues to wear a cloth mask will need to wear it on top of the disposable mask.
Free adult KN95 masks will be distributed to staff members starting Monday.
