PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia have dropped 50% and they are down nearly 85% since the omicron surge’s peak. But city health commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said there are no plans to lift Philadelphia’s indoor mask mandate anytime soon.
She said Philadelphia is on track to see 300 deaths in January alone.
“We still have more than 500 cases per day. We are on track to see 300 deaths in January,” Bettigole said. “We are not at a point that we would drop the mask mandate. Eventually absolutely, but not at this time.”