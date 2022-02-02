Northeast Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Injured, Police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fight led to a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, which sent one man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday near Whitaker Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.
The 27-year-old victim then ran across Roosevelt Boulevard to a hotel.
The victim told investigators he knows the people who attacked him. He's in stable condition.
“He was able to tell police that he got into a physical altercation and a fight on Whitaker Avenue near Roosevelt Boulevard with individuals that he knows,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “And during this fight, after he fell to the ground, he told that someone fired several shots, striking him in his lower back.”
Philadelphia police are looking through surveillance video to find the gunmen.
