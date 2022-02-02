Police Searching For Suspect Who Shot Rite Aid Security Guard In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on Wednesday morning for the suspect that shot a Rite Aid Security guard near Temple University’s campus. The security guard is expected to be OK.

Eyewitness News has been told he is 41 years old and is employed by Rite Aid. Police say it all started as an argument that escalated.

Now, police are looking for the shooter.

Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police were investigating a shooting behind the Rite Aid at Broad and Oxford Streets a block off of Temple’s campus.

Witnesses told police a man and a woman walked into the drugstore asking for items.

Police say the man and woman inside the store were causing some problems. A security guard asked them to leave.

Two security guards walked the individuals out of the store and followed them to the back of an AMC Movie Theater parking lot, where the man ultimately ended up shooting one of the security guards in the foot before taking off.

“It appeared to be an argument or disagreement in the store over something, we’re not quite sure yet but we’ll get to the bottom of it and identify this shooter and try to get him off the streets,” Captain John Walker, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said.

The security guard was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are looking to identify the shooter.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.