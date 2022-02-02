MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help Wednesday after a deadly road rage shooting in Mount Ephraim, Camden County that killed a SEPTA worker last week. New Jersey State Police now believe Louis Ciccanti’s death was the result of road rage.
The search for whoever shot and killed Ciccanti is ongoing, and NJSP recently released some new dash camera video hoping someone might be able to help them crack the case.
The incident happened last Monday. In the video, you can see someone aggressively following Ciccanti in his black Mercedes from Philadelphia to Mount Ephraim.
Investigators now believe the driver of the trailing sedan shot and killed Ciccanti before the 51-year-old crashed his car into the side of eastbound Interstate 76.
State police are now calling Ciccanti’s death the result of a road rage incident. They suspect it stemmed from some kind of altercation that began near Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia.
The Camden County prosecutor is asking anyone with information about this case to call their tip line.
