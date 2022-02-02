PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FOP joined the top-ranking member of the Pennsylvania Senate, who’s also running for governor, to call for the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

GOP State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman of Centre County is blaming Krasner for Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic and last year’s murder rate.

Corman, however, does not have the power to start impeachment proceedings. That power lies with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Corman on Wednesday joined the FOP to call for impeaching Krasner, who Philadelphia residents overwhelmingly just elected for a second term.

Corman, who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania, says Philadelphia police are doing the job of arresting perpetrators but case dismissals are on the rise and attorneys are leaving the DA’s office.

The FOP president said he welcomed the help.

“Families are not being heard at the district attorney’s office. The attrition office at the district attorney’s office is very alarming,” John McNesby said.

“To remove an elect official who won at the ballot box because of derelict duty is a very significant thing and one that should be taken very seriously, slowly, cautiously, but ultimately through a process through the public,” Corman said. “Quite frankly, I think these policies have led to this type of situation in the City of Philadelphia need to be put on trial.”

A spokesperson for the district attorney called the news conference political theater.

The spokesperson wrote, “Republicans are unable to win with voters in this city. Because they keep losing fair elections, Republicans are doing everything they can to subvert them. First, they tried to steal a presidential election. Since that didn’t work, they are now trying to overturn the results of an election where Larry beat their candidate 3 to 1 fair and square. These Republicans don’t care about safety and they don’t care about voters of color. They only care about themselves and maintaining their dwindling power. Larry is going to keep working on actually investing in and protecting this community. The Republicans can have their political theater.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the press secretary for Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, Pennsylvania’s House majority leader. Benninghoff said the “potential impeachment of Larry Krasner and other rogue officials is something our caucus has been examining and will continue to actively look at.”