PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (CBS) – Punxsutawney Phil predicts we’ll have six more weeks of winter after he saw his shadow Wednesday morning at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. It was the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day.
"Today our weather prognosticating groundhog sent a clear message – winter is here to stay for six more weeks," Governor Tom Wolf said in a release. "Each year on Feb. 2, people from around the world turn to our beloved Punxsutawney for the official word from Phil and get to revel in the magic of the day."
Residents in the Philadelphia area might not be too happy to hear Phil's prediction after a nor'easter blanketed the region with snow last weekend.
But people from all over the world filled the crowd at Punxsutawney on Wednesday to hear Phil's latest prediction. The event dates back to 1887.
Time will tell if he’s correct.