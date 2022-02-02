GLOUCESTER City, N.J. (CBS) — Here’s a story that will bring a smile to your face. An 8-year-old girl from South Jersey made a wish and Wednesday night it came true.

Eyewitness News was in Gloucester City, New Jersey for a bit of magic and a dose of hope as 8-year old Jazell Johnson’s wish was granted by the fine folks at Make-a-Wish and PuppySpot.

This shy, angelic face belongs to 8-year-old Jazell and that little 9-week-old golden doodle, the picture of puppy perfection, is Jazell’s wish, granted.

“Oh, every day. Every holiday, every birthday, Christmas, anything. ‘You want something from the store?’ ‘Yeah, get me a puppy,'” Jazell’s mother, Tiffanie Phillips, said.

Of course, wishes aren’t granted to just anyone, they’re usually referred to Make-a-Wish by doctors and nurses.

Here is Jazell’s story.

“She has double outlet right ventricle. We found out when I was six months pregnant so we were a little prepared for it upon delivery. And then she had her first surgery when she was like 9 days old, I believe. And then another surgery at six months old, which were both open heart surgeries. And then she had a third open heart surgery at 3 years old,” Phillips said.

Jazell is now a vibrant, precocious little girl.

At first she was shocked, but she’s already settling in with her new bestie, whose name is now Nico.

Both are spreading joy as far as the eye can see.

“It’s literally the most rewarding experience that you could ever imagine just to see the smile on Jazell’s face,” said Alisha Randy with PuppySpot.

“The pure shock and knowing mom said she’s already inside playing with her new best friend. We know that that joy is not just a moment in time,” Michael Dominick with the Make-A-Wish Foundation said.

“Happy, because I always wanted a dog,” Jazell said.

Make-a-Wish recipients only need to have had a life-threatening illness, not a terminal one. In many cases, the granting of these wishes help the patients in their recovery process.