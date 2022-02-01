WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a woman ambushed and stabbed her ex-boyfriend in Gloucester County Monday. Washington Township residents say the afternoon started with an alert.

“There was a ring alert that went out that there was a stabbing on the block,” neighbor Victoria Boccella said.

Their attention quickly called to a home at Meeting House Lane and Poplar Street as investigators ordered the people inside to come out.

“Then I heard all the cops like trying to get in so I just looked out the door. There was probably like over 20 cop cars. I looked like SWAT maybe, they had the shields up trying to get them to come out,” Boccella said.

Moments later, police apprehended a woman they say stabbed her ex-boyfriend twice inside his townhome. She had made it down the street according to eyewitnesses, attempting to flee.

Sources say the woman was waiting for her ex and stabbed him twice in the arm and back.

Police spent much of the afternoon gathering evidence and taking pictures around the property. It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

“Scary, I didn’t know what was going on, obviously, and there’s just like 1,000 cops everywhere. I’m just trying to sit down and watch my shows and then all of a sudden I hear cops like, ‘Come outside.’ And I’m like what’s going on out there?” Boccella said.

The victim underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The alleged attacker’s name has not been released, but she is expected to face charges.