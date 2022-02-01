PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Watch your step in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. Frustration over snow-covered sidewalks is growing three days after the big winter storm.

We started questioning Parks and Rec about its sidewalks Tuesday morning. And Tuesday afternoon, they sent someone out to Palumbo Park to clear the sidewalks. But still, some are questioning why the city is able to disregard its own ordinance.

“Nobody seems to be doing anything. They ain’t even salt it,” Herbert Copper said.

No salt. No shovel. No clear pathway. Some of the walkways around Philadelphia’s city-owned sidewalks are still covered in snow.

“No one has done anything to the sidewalk from Bainbridge Street all the way around this whole area. The rest of the blocks are done. Why?” Copper said.

On Saturday, Philadelphia got its biggest one-day snowfall in years.

The city’s ordinance says property owners have six hours to clear a 36-inch pathway, and failure to do so could result in a fine of up to $300.

In Bella Vista, many of the sidewalks in front of homes and businesses were clear Tuesday afternoon, but not the sidewalks around Palumbo Park. It was a similar situation in South Philly at Columbus Park.

“I had to go out and shovel my walk and so somebody, I feel like, should shovel the city-owned walks,” Pam Schlatter said.

The city issued a statement: “During winter storms, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation crews are first deployed to support citywide efforts to clear streets and roads. Additional snow removal operations are then carried out based on the resources available to the department, prioritizing safe access for residents…”

“Probably something that should happen after a certain point. Yeah, sure,” John Bree said.

But until something is done, take it slow.

“I crouch, I bend my knees and I walk gingerly,” Gertrude Anthony said.

CBS3 spoke with a personal injury lawyer at Silver & Silver who said if you fall on an untreated sidewalk and get injured, the property owner could be held liable. In this case, it would be the city. The city gave no timeline on when all of its sidewalks will be cleared.