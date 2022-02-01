MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police say road rage led to a deadly shooting of a SEPTA employee who crashed his car on I-76 in Camden County. Authorities released a surveillance photo of this black sedan.
They say on the night of Jan. 24, the driver of that car and the victim, Louis Ciccanti Jr., were both traveling east on I-76 in the area of Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia.
That’s when a road rage incident took place.
Both vehicles were then seen driving over the Walt Whitman Bridge.
Ciccanti Jr. later crashed his Mercedes on I-76 in Mount Ephraim Borough.
He died due to a fatal gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.