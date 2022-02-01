PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fed up with rising crime, residents of Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood are meeting Tuesday night with the goal of forming a town watch. It’s been a rough start to 2022 for residents in Fairmount. Between that devastating townhome fire that took the lives of 12 and a recent rise in crime, residents say it’s time they take neighborhood safety into their own hands.

“We’ve always loved Fairmount, we always thought it was a great neighborhood, a very safe neighborhood. So again, I think it was kind of a surprise,” said new residents Hannah and Lily.

It’s move-in day for Hannah and Lily, who were not happy to hear about the shooting Monday night outside Krupa’s Tavern — less than a block away from their new home in Philly’s Fairmount neighborhood.

“You know that there’s crime everywhere in the city, but I think moving here, that wasn’t the first thing we expected to hear. So it’s definitely unsettling,” Hannah and Lily said.

New numbers support that sentiment. In Philadelphia’s 9th Police District, which includes Fairmount, aggravated assaults are up more than 70% and robberies with a gun have quadrupled from January of last year to January of this year.

“What town watch is about is engaging you and your quality of life in your community,” Anthony Murphy said.

Murphy has been establishing town watches in Philadelphia for more than 20 years, and he’s recently seen an uptick in interest.

“You have to know your neighbor. If you don’t know your neighbor, then your quality of life is not as good,” Murphy said. “Also, I recognize that there are people who are concerned with crimes and this is a way of combatting crime collectively, not just depending on the police alone.”

Murphy says town watches are a tried and tested tool, and some residents say they’re willing to give it a shot.

“There’s not a lot of fear in people that might be taking part in some of these crimes. So I think having that level of ‘there is somebody that’s looking out so you have to like be more careful’ is a great idea,” Murphy said.

Tuesday’s town watch meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The City School. About 80 people will be allowed to attend and you have to register ahead of time with Safer Streets of Fairmount.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei reported on this story.