PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood is on edge on Tuesday after bullets flew through a popular bar. The dangerous situation ended with police shooting a suspect.

After the shooting, there’s a bullet hole in the front door of Krupa’s Tavern. The owner tells Eyewitness News she’s thankful no one inside was hurt, but it easily could’ve been a different story.

It all started Monday night when police say an armed man was denied entry into the bar. Police say that’s when he fired at least one shot into the bar.

Police quickly got multiple 911 calls.

When they got to the scene, officers say they ordered the man to drop the weapon multiple times.

Instead, they say the man started shooting at them. Officers returned fire and shot the man in the thigh and he was then rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. He’s currently in stable condition.

A neighbor who lives close to the bar says crime in the area has been on the rise recently and neighbors are taking notice.

“My understanding is that there have been a couple of robberies there very recently, but when it’s not summertime we don’t sit out on the stoop and talk to each other, so I only heard about that tonight,” Marikay Murphy said. “I do know that there’s been a bunch of carjackings in the neighborhood and I do know neighbors and friends are on edge.”

That same neighbor tells Eyewitness News the Fairmount community is trying to take safety matters into their own hands.

They’re hosting a community meeting Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the goal of forming a town watch.

